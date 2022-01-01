Chicken salad in Fredericksburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fredericksburg restaurants
Toast

Fredericksburg restaurants that serve chicken salad

Foode image

 

FOODE + Mercantile

900 Princess Anne St, Fredericksbrg

Avg 4.5 (1797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
More about FOODE + Mercantile
Consumer pic

 

Four Seasons Family Restaurant

10660 Patriot Hwy (5201 Jefferson Davis Hwy), Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Marinated chicken breast over garden salad
More about Four Seasons Family Restaurant
Legends Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Legends Grille

10500 Spotsylvania Ave, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (2111 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Crispy Chicken Salad$7.99
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Grilled Chicken With mixed lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mixed cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing on the side.
Crispy Chicken Salad$10.99
With mixed lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, red onions and mixed cheeses. Served with honey mustard dressing.
More about Legends Grille
J. Brian's Tap Room image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

J. Brian's Tap Room

200 Hanover St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4 (570 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.50
Marinated grilled chicken over romain, topped with parmesan, croutons and creamy caesar dressing
More about J. Brian's Tap Room
Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard

2577 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.5 (542 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$10.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich Freshly Made Chicken Salad with Sundried Cranberries, Toasted Almonds, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato. Served on a Croissant.
More about Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
Capital Ale House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Capital Ale House

917 Caroline St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4 (2114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Chicken Salad$15.00
Shredded green cabbage, match stick carrots, cucumbers, celery leaves, grape tomatoes, scallions, peanuts, with a house made asian dressing.
*Dressing contains seafood
More about Capital Ale House
Super Rico Fredericksburg image

 

Super Rico Fredericksburg

2386 plank road, fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Traditional Chicken Taco Salad (Deep Fried Flour Tortilla Bowl)$12.99
More about Super Rico Fredericksburg
Item pic

 

6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Co.

1140 International Pkwy, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.8 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sammy$11.99
Housemade chicken salad over leaf lettuce on sourdough bread.
More about 6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Co.
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

Harry's Alehouse

5737 Plank Road, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (1095 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tostada Salad$14.50
Blackened chicken and Monterey cheese melted on crispy tostadas stacked between mixed greens tossed in avocado ranch, topped with black bean salsa, green onions, and chipotle lime sour cream
GF
BBQ Chicken Fiesta Salad$13.00
bbq fried chicken bites, mixed greens, ranch dressing, grilled corn, red onions, monterey jack, tortilla strips
Grilled Chicken Fiesta Salad$14.50
grilled chicken, mixed greens, ranch dressing, grilled corn, red onions, monterey jack, tortilla strips
More about Harry's Alehouse
J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg image

 

J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg

20 Plantation Drive Suite 103, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Celery & Blue Cheese Crumbles topped with Crispy Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce served with Buttermilk Ranch dressing
More about J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SALADS

Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road

7013 Harrison rd, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.5 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$10.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich Freshly Made Chicken Salad with Sundried Cranberries, Toasted Almonds, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato. Served on a Croissant.
More about Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road
Restaurant banner

 

Rey Azteca

1287 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Chicken Salad$11.25
More about Rey Azteca

