Chicken salad in Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve chicken salad
FOODE + Mercantile
900 Princess Anne St, Fredericksbrg
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
Four Seasons Family Restaurant
10660 Patriot Hwy (5201 Jefferson Davis Hwy), Fredericksburg
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Marinated chicken breast over garden salad
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Legends Grille
10500 Spotsylvania Ave, Fredericksburg
|Lunch Crispy Chicken Salad
|$7.99
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Grilled Chicken With mixed lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mixed cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing on the side.
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$10.99
With mixed lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, red onions and mixed cheeses. Served with honey mustard dressing.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
J. Brian's Tap Room
200 Hanover St, Fredericksburg
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.50
Marinated grilled chicken over romain, topped with parmesan, croutons and creamy caesar dressing
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
2577 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg
|Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich Freshly Made Chicken Salad with Sundried Cranberries, Toasted Almonds, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato. Served on a Croissant.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Capital Ale House
917 Caroline St, Fredericksburg
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Shredded green cabbage, match stick carrots, cucumbers, celery leaves, grape tomatoes, scallions, peanuts, with a house made asian dressing.
*Dressing contains seafood
Super Rico Fredericksburg
2386 plank road, fredericksburg
|Traditional Chicken Taco Salad (Deep Fried Flour Tortilla Bowl)
|$12.99
6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Co.
1140 International Pkwy, Fredericksburg
|Chicken Salad Sammy
|$11.99
Housemade chicken salad over leaf lettuce on sourdough bread.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
Harry's Alehouse
5737 Plank Road, Fredericksburg
|Chicken Tostada Salad
|$14.50
Blackened chicken and Monterey cheese melted on crispy tostadas stacked between mixed greens tossed in avocado ranch, topped with black bean salsa, green onions, and chipotle lime sour cream
GF
|BBQ Chicken Fiesta Salad
|$13.00
bbq fried chicken bites, mixed greens, ranch dressing, grilled corn, red onions, monterey jack, tortilla strips
|Grilled Chicken Fiesta Salad
|$14.50
grilled chicken, mixed greens, ranch dressing, grilled corn, red onions, monterey jack, tortilla strips
J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg
20 Plantation Drive Suite 103, Fredericksburg
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Celery & Blue Cheese Crumbles topped with Crispy Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce served with Buttermilk Ranch dressing
SOUPS • SALADS
Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road
7013 Harrison rd, Fredericksburg
|Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich Freshly Made Chicken Salad with Sundried Cranberries, Toasted Almonds, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato. Served on a Croissant.