Chicken tostada salad in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg restaurants
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve chicken tostada salad

Item pic

 

Harry's Downtown

601 William Street, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tostada Salad$14.50
Blackened chicken and Monterey cheese melted on crispy tostadas stacked between mixed greens tossed in avocado ranch, topped with black bean salsa, green onions, and chipotle lime sour cream
GF
More about Harry's Downtown
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

Harry's Alehouse

5737 Plank Road, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (1095 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tostada Salad$14.50
Blackened chicken and Monterey cheese melted on crispy tostadas stacked between mixed greens tossed in avocado ranch, topped with black bean salsa, green onions, and chipotle lime sour cream
GF
More about Harry's Alehouse

