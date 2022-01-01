Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg restaurants
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve chili

Legends Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Legends Grille

10500 Spotsylvania Ave, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (2111 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl of Chili$6.49
Add Chili to Cheese Fry$2.00
More about Legends Grille
VA Famous Teriyaki image

 

VA Famous Teriyaki

11105 Leavells Rd, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.7 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Mayo$0.50
House made sauce made with fresh ground chili for a nice kick with a hint of garlic
More about VA Famous Teriyaki
Bowl White Chicken Chili image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Capital Ale House

917 Caroline St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4 (2114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl White Chicken Chili$9.00
Made in house from fresh chicken, cannellini beans, fresh jalapeños, and a blend of spices.
More about Capital Ale House
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

Harry's Alehouse

5737 Plank Road, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (1095 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Chili$7.00
Bowl of our homemade sweet & spicy Cincinnati chili topped with shredded cheddar and diced red onions
Cup Chili$4.00
Home-made sweet & spicy Cincinnati chili topped with shredded cheese and diced onions
More about Harry's Alehouse
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

1618 Carl D Silver Pkwy, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.6 (1461 reviews)
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
More about The Melting Pot

