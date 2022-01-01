Chili in Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve chili
More about Legends Grille
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Legends Grille
10500 Spotsylvania Ave, Fredericksburg
|Bowl of Chili
|$6.49
|Add Chili to Cheese Fry
|$2.00
More about VA Famous Teriyaki
VA Famous Teriyaki
11105 Leavells Rd, Fredericksburg
|Chili Mayo
|$0.50
House made sauce made with fresh ground chili for a nice kick with a hint of garlic
More about Capital Ale House
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Capital Ale House
917 Caroline St, Fredericksburg
|Bowl White Chicken Chili
|$9.00
Made in house from fresh chicken, cannellini beans, fresh jalapeños, and a blend of spices.
More about Harry's Alehouse
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
Harry's Alehouse
5737 Plank Road, Fredericksburg
|Bowl Chili
|$7.00
Bowl of our homemade sweet & spicy Cincinnati chili topped with shredded cheddar and diced red onions
|Cup Chili
|$4.00
Home-made sweet & spicy Cincinnati chili topped with shredded cheese and diced onions