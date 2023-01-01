Egg sandwiches in Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
FOODE + Mercantile
900 Princess Anne St, Fredericksbrg
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
Four Seasons Family Restaurant
10660 Patriot Hwy (5201 Jefferson Davis Hwy), Fredericksburg
|Scrapple Eggs Sandwich
|$7.99
Made with two egg fried hard, American
Cheese and served with choice of toast
|Ham Eggs Sandwich
|$7.99
Made with two egg fried hard, American
Cheese and served with choice of toast
|Fry Eggs Sandwich
|$5.79
Made with two egg fried hard, American
Cheese and served with choice of toast