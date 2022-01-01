Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg restaurants
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve enchiladas

Agave Bar & Grill - 101 William St

101 William St, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchiladas Supremas$10.00
1 chicken, 1 beef, 1 bean, and 1 cheese enchilada topped with enchilada salsa, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Enchiladas Verdes$12.50
3 chicken enchiladas topped with salsa verde and cheese, served with Spanish rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Enchiladas Poblanas$12.50
2 chicken enchiladas topped with mole poblano, served with fresh onion, Spanish rice and refried beans.
Rey Azteca - 1287 Carl D. Silver Parkway

1287 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchiladas Poblanas$12.95
Enchiladas Supreme$11.99
Enchiladas Suizas$12.95
