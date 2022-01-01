Enchiladas in Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Agave Bar & Grill - 101 William St
Agave Bar & Grill - 101 William St
101 William St, Fredericksburg
|Enchiladas Supremas
|$10.00
1 chicken, 1 beef, 1 bean, and 1 cheese enchilada topped with enchilada salsa, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$12.50
3 chicken enchiladas topped with salsa verde and cheese, served with Spanish rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
|Enchiladas Poblanas
|$12.50
2 chicken enchiladas topped with mole poblano, served with fresh onion, Spanish rice and refried beans.