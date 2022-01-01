Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg restaurants
Toast

Fredericksburg restaurants that serve fish and chips

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Legends Grille

10500 Spotsylvania Ave, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (2111 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Fish n Chips$9.49
Fish n Chips$14.99
Two crispy beer battered fish fillets with fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

J. Brian's Tap Room

200 Hanover St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4 (570 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$14.50
Hand battered cod. served with fries and tartar sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Capital Ale House

917 Caroline St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4 (2114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish-N-Chips$22.00
Hardywood Pilsner beer-battered USA catfish with fries, crisp cilantro lime slaw and brown ale tartar sauce.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

Harry's Alehouse

5737 Plank Road, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (1095 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$16.50
Beer-battered Cod filet served with fries or house-made chips, Cole slaw, and tartar sauce.
Fish & Chips$16.50
Crispy beer-battered Cod filet served with fries, slaw, and tartar sauce
