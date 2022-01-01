Fish and chips in Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve fish and chips
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Legends Grille
10500 Spotsylvania Ave, Fredericksburg
|Lunch Fish n Chips
|$9.49
|Fish n Chips
|$14.99
Two crispy beer battered fish fillets with fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
J. Brian's Tap Room
200 Hanover St, Fredericksburg
|Fish & Chips
|$14.50
Hand battered cod. served with fries and tartar sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Capital Ale House
917 Caroline St, Fredericksburg
|Fish-N-Chips
|$22.00
Hardywood Pilsner beer-battered USA catfish with fries, crisp cilantro lime slaw and brown ale tartar sauce.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
Harry's Alehouse
5737 Plank Road, Fredericksburg
|Fish & Chips
|$16.50
Beer-battered Cod filet served with fries or house-made chips, Cole slaw, and tartar sauce.
