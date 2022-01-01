Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Fredericksburg

Go
Fredericksburg restaurants
Toast

Fredericksburg restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Consumer pic

 

Four Seasons Family Restaurant

10660 Patriot Hwy (5201 Jefferson Davis Hwy), Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.29
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce and
tomato on a kaiser roll
Grilled Chicken Rancher’s Wrap$10.49
marinated grill chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and
light ranch dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Marinated chicken breast over garden salad
More about Four Seasons Family Restaurant
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Legends Grille

10500 Spotsylvania Ave, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (2111 reviews)
Takeout
Add Grilled Chicken Breast$5.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Topped with crispy bacon and Swiss cheese served with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Choice of BBQ - Bourbon - Cajun style
Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.49
Chicken, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, bacon, shredded cheese and chipotle mayo all in a sun-dried tomato tortilla.
More about Legends Grille
Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard

2577 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.5 (542 reviews)
Takeout
Citrus Grilled Chicken$14.00
Citrus Grill Chicken Platter with Rice and the Vegetables of the Day. Served with our Signature Focaccia Bread
More about Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
Capital Ale House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Capital Ale House

917 Caroline St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4 (2114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon aioli, slow roasted tomatoes, avocado and green leaf lettuce on a brioche bun.
More about Capital Ale House
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

Harry's Alehouse

5737 Plank Road, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (1095 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Grilled Chicken Wrap$13.50
Texas spiced grilled chicken breast on a flour tortilla with Chipotle lime sour cream, Monterey Jack cheese, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo
Grilled Chicken Fiesta Salad$14.50
grilled chicken, mixed greens, ranch dressing, grilled corn, red onions, monterey jack, tortilla strips
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken breast on top of a fresh tossed Caesar salad
More about Harry's Alehouse
J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg image

 

J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg

20 Plantation Drive Suite 103, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Parm Sub
Grilled Chicken Breast
More about J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SALADS

Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road

7013 Harrison rd, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.5 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Citrus Grilled Chicken$14.00
Citrus Grill Chicken Platter with Rice and the Vegetables of the Day. Served with our Signature Focaccia Bread
More about Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road

