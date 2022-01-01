Grilled chicken in Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Four Seasons Family Restaurant
Four Seasons Family Restaurant
10660 Patriot Hwy (5201 Jefferson Davis Hwy), Fredericksburg
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.29
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce and
tomato on a kaiser roll
|Grilled Chicken Rancher’s Wrap
|$10.49
marinated grill chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and
light ranch dressing
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Marinated chicken breast over garden salad
More about Legends Grille
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Legends Grille
10500 Spotsylvania Ave, Fredericksburg
|Add Grilled Chicken Breast
|$5.00
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Topped with crispy bacon and Swiss cheese served with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Choice of BBQ - Bourbon - Cajun style
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$9.49
Chicken, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, bacon, shredded cheese and chipotle mayo all in a sun-dried tomato tortilla.
More about Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
2577 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg
|Citrus Grilled Chicken
|$14.00
Citrus Grill Chicken Platter with Rice and the Vegetables of the Day. Served with our Signature Focaccia Bread
More about Capital Ale House
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Capital Ale House
917 Caroline St, Fredericksburg
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon aioli, slow roasted tomatoes, avocado and green leaf lettuce on a brioche bun.
More about Harry's Alehouse
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
Harry's Alehouse
5737 Plank Road, Fredericksburg
|Southwest Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$13.50
Texas spiced grilled chicken breast on a flour tortilla with Chipotle lime sour cream, Monterey Jack cheese, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo
|Grilled Chicken Fiesta Salad
|$14.50
grilled chicken, mixed greens, ranch dressing, grilled corn, red onions, monterey jack, tortilla strips
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast on top of a fresh tossed Caesar salad
More about J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg
J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg
20 Plantation Drive Suite 103, Fredericksburg
|Grilled Chicken Parm Sub
|Grilled Chicken Breast