Grilled chicken salad in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg restaurants
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Four Seasons Family Restaurant

10660 Patriot Hwy (5201 Jefferson Davis Hwy), Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Marinated chicken breast over garden salad
Legends Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Legends Grille

10500 Spotsylvania Ave, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (2111 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Grilled Chicken With mixed lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mixed cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing on the side.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

Harry's Alehouse

5737 Plank Road, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (1095 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Fiesta Salad$14.50
grilled chicken, mixed greens, ranch dressing, grilled corn, red onions, monterey jack, tortilla strips
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken breast on top of a fresh tossed Caesar salad
