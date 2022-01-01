Grilled chicken salad in Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
Four Seasons Family Restaurant
10660 Patriot Hwy (5201 Jefferson Davis Hwy), Fredericksburg
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Marinated chicken breast over garden salad
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Legends Grille
10500 Spotsylvania Ave, Fredericksburg
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Grilled Chicken With mixed lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mixed cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing on the side.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
Harry's Alehouse
5737 Plank Road, Fredericksburg
|Grilled Chicken Fiesta Salad
|$14.50
grilled chicken, mixed greens, ranch dressing, grilled corn, red onions, monterey jack, tortilla strips
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast on top of a fresh tossed Caesar salad