Grilled chicken sandwiches in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg restaurants
Toast

Fredericksburg restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Four Seasons Family Restaurant

10660 Patriot Hwy (5201 Jefferson Davis Hwy), Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.29
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce and
tomato on a kaiser roll
More about Four Seasons Family Restaurant
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Legends Grille

10500 Spotsylvania Ave, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (2111 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Topped with crispy bacon and Swiss cheese served with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Choice of BBQ - Bourbon - Cajun style
More about Legends Grille
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Capital Ale House

917 Caroline St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4 (2114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon aioli, slow roasted tomatoes, avocado and green leaf lettuce on a brioche bun.
More about Capital Ale House

