Grilled chicken wraps in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg restaurants
Toast

Fredericksburg restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps

Consumer pic

 

Four Seasons Family Restaurant

10660 Patriot Hwy (5201 Jefferson Davis Hwy), Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Rancher’s Wrap$10.49
marinated grill chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and
light ranch dressing
More about Four Seasons Family Restaurant
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Legends Grille

10500 Spotsylvania Ave, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (2111 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.49
Chicken, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, bacon, shredded cheese and chipotle mayo all in a sun-dried tomato tortilla.
More about Legends Grille
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

Harry's Alehouse

5737 Plank Road, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (1095 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Grilled Chicken Wrap$13.50
Texas spiced grilled chicken breast on a flour tortilla with Chipotle lime sour cream, Monterey Jack cheese, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo
More about Harry's Alehouse

