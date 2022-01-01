Grits in Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve grits
FOODE + Mercantile
900 Princess Anne St, Fredericksbrg
|Shrimp & Grits
|$25.00
|Shrimp & Grits
|$18.00
|Shrimp & Grits
|$18.00
Four Seasons Family Restaurant
10660 Patriot Hwy (5201 Jefferson Davis Hwy), Fredericksburg
|Cup of Grits
|$2.99
|Bowl of Grits
|$4.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Capital Ale House
917 Caroline St, Fredericksburg
|Shrimp and Grits
|$22.50
Creamy grits topped with sauteed baby spinach finished with a slow roasted tomato cream shrimp sautee.