Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Fredericksburg

Go
Fredericksburg restaurants
Toast

Fredericksburg restaurants that serve grits

Foode image

 

FOODE + Mercantile

900 Princess Anne St, Fredericksbrg

Avg 4.5 (1797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$25.00
Shrimp & Grits$18.00
Shrimp & Grits$18.00
More about FOODE + Mercantile
Consumer pic

 

Four Seasons Family Restaurant

10660 Patriot Hwy (5201 Jefferson Davis Hwy), Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cup of Grits$2.99
Bowl of Grits$4.99
More about Four Seasons Family Restaurant
Capital Ale House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Capital Ale House

917 Caroline St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4 (2114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp and Grits$22.50
Creamy grits topped with sauteed baby spinach finished with a slow roasted tomato cream shrimp sautee.
More about Capital Ale House
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

Harry's Alehouse

5737 Plank Road, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (1095 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$18.50
Blackened shrimp, andouille sausage, cheddar cheese grits, bell peppers, onions, spicy tomato relish, and Marchand de vin sauce
More about Harry's Alehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Fredericksburg

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Caprese Salad

Coleslaw

Margherita Pizza

Carrot Cake

Tostadas

Chicken Caesar Salad

Steak Salad

Map

More near Fredericksburg to explore

Woodbridge

Avg 3.7 (31 restaurants)

Manassas

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Warrenton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston