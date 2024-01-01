Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Fredericksburg

Go
Fredericksburg restaurants
Toast

Fredericksburg restaurants that serve italian subs

Main pic

 

Vinny's Italian Grill - Plantation Drive

20 Plantation Drive, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ITALIAN HOAGIE$9.49
Ham, capicola ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions and house Italian dressing
More about Vinny's Italian Grill - Plantation Drive
Restaurant banner

 

Vinny's Italian Grill - Leavells Rd - Fredericksburg - 11105 Leavells Rd #5087

11105 Leavells Rd #5087, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ITALIAN HOAGIE$9.49
Ham, capicola ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions and house Italian dressing
More about Vinny's Italian Grill - Leavells Rd - Fredericksburg - 11105 Leavells Rd #5087

Browse other tasty dishes in Fredericksburg

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Calamari

Chicken Sandwiches

Steak Subs

Steak Stromboli

Chicken Pizza

Chicken Wraps

Cookies

Map

More near Fredericksburg to explore

Manassas

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Woodbridge

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Warrenton

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Stafford

No reviews yet

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (963 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (130 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (362 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (562 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (139 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (502 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston