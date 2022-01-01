Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Fredericksburg

Go
Fredericksburg restaurants
Toast

Fredericksburg restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Legends Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Legends Grille

10500 Spotsylvania Ave, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (2111 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.00
Mac & Cheese$3.69
More about Legends Grille
Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard

2577 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.5 (542 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese 8oz$4.00
Mac & Cheese 32oz$12.00
Mac & Cheese Bowl$10.50
Basilico's Classic Four Cheese Macaroni & Cheese
More about Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Capital Ale House

917 Caroline St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4 (2114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Homestyle Mac-N-Cheese$14.00
Cavatappi pasta in a creamy cheese sauce, topped with toasted bread crumbs and garlic toast.
Southern Mac-N-Cheese$15.50
Creamy cheese sauce, bacon with a pulled pork, corn pico de gallo, finished with spicy BBQ sauce.
More about Capital Ale House
6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Co. image

 

6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Co.

1140 International Pkwy, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.8 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Mac and Cheese$7.99
served with fries.
More about 6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Co.
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

Harry's Alehouse

5737 Plank Road, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (1095 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Mac & Cheese$6.99
Kraft Mac & Cheese - they're favorite!
More about Harry's Alehouse
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SALADS

Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road

7013 Harrison rd, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.5 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mac N Cheese$5.00
Mac N Cheese with Side (Kids)
Mac & Cheese 16oz$7.00
Mac & Cheese 32oz$12.00
More about Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Fredericksburg

Cannolis

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Pasta Salad

Lasagna

Pesto Pizza

Greek Pizza

Calamari

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Fredericksburg to explore

Woodbridge

Avg 3.7 (31 restaurants)

Manassas

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Warrenton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston