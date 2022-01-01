Pancakes in Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve pancakes
Four Seasons Family Restaurant
10660 Patriot Hwy (5201 Jefferson Davis Hwy), Fredericksburg
|Short Stack Pancakes
|$4.49
|Golden Brown Pancakes
|$6.99
3 pancake with syrup and butter
Add two any style eggs* for $2.50 Add a choice of meat:
ham, bacon, scrapple or sausage (link or patties) for $2.79)
|Pancakes Deluxe
|$11.49
3 pancake, two any style eggs *
and choice of meat: ham, bacon, scrapple,
or sausage (link or patties)