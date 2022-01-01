Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg restaurants that serve pancakes

Four Seasons Family Restaurant

10660 Patriot Hwy (5201 Jefferson Davis Hwy), Fredericksburg

Short Stack Pancakes$4.49
Golden Brown Pancakes$6.99
3 pancake with syrup and butter
Add two any style eggs* for $2.50 Add a choice of meat:
ham, bacon, scrapple or sausage (link or patties) for $2.79)
Pancakes Deluxe$11.49
3 pancake, two any style eggs *
and choice of meat: ham, bacon, scrapple,
or sausage (link or patties)
More about Four Seasons Family Restaurant
J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg

20 Plantation Drive Suite 103, Fredericksburg

Pineapple Upside down Pancakes (3)$9.98
Blueberry Pancakes (3)$8.99
More about J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg

