Reuben in Fredericksburg

Go
Fredericksburg restaurants
Toast

Fredericksburg restaurants that serve reuben

J. Brian's Tap Room image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

J. Brian's Tap Room

200 Hanover St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4 (570 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben$14.50
Sliced corned beef topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and russian dressing served on toasted marble rye
More about J. Brian's Tap Room
Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard

2577 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.5 (542 reviews)
Takeout
The Classic Reuben$10.00
Reuben-The Classic: Our House Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing. Served on Grilled Rye Bread.
More about Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

Harry's Alehouse

5737 Plank Road, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (1095 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben egg rolls$12.00
2 egg rolls stuffed with corned beef, sauerkraut, & swiss cheese. served with 1000 island dressing on the side.
Heaping Reuben$14.50
Open-faced sliced corned beef, apple bacon sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing piled high on toasted marble rye bread
More about Harry's Alehouse
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SALADS

Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road

7013 Harrison rd, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.5 (438 reviews)
Takeout
The Classic Reuben$10.00
Reuben-The Classic: Our House Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing. Served on Grilled Rye Bread.
More about Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road

Map

Map

