Reuben in Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve reuben
More about J. Brian's Tap Room
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
J. Brian's Tap Room
200 Hanover St, Fredericksburg
|Reuben
|$14.50
Sliced corned beef topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and russian dressing served on toasted marble rye
More about Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
2577 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg
|The Classic Reuben
|$10.00
Reuben-The Classic: Our House Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing. Served on Grilled Rye Bread.
More about Harry's Alehouse
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
Harry's Alehouse
5737 Plank Road, Fredericksburg
|Reuben egg rolls
|$12.00
2 egg rolls stuffed with corned beef, sauerkraut, & swiss cheese. served with 1000 island dressing on the side.
|Heaping Reuben
|$14.50
Open-faced sliced corned beef, apple bacon sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing piled high on toasted marble rye bread