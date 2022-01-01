Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rum cake in
Fredericksburg
/
Fredericksburg
/
Rum Cake
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve rum cake
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Taste of Trelawny
100 Randolph Road, Fredericksburg
Avg 4.6
(662 reviews)
Original Rum Cake
$7.00
Pineapple Rum Cake
$7.00
Coconut Rum Cake
$7.00
More about Taste of Trelawny
Mangoes - 1075 Gateway Boulevard
1075 Gateway Boulevard, Fredericksburg
No reviews yet
Jamaican Rum Cake
$9.00
More about Mangoes - 1075 Gateway Boulevard
