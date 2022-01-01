Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rum cake in Fredericksburg

Go
Fredericksburg restaurants
Toast

Fredericksburg restaurants that serve rum cake

Taste of Trelawny image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Taste of Trelawny

100 Randolph Road, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.6 (662 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Original Rum Cake$7.00
Pineapple Rum Cake$7.00
Coconut Rum Cake$7.00
More about Taste of Trelawny
Main pic

 

Mangoes - 1075 Gateway Boulevard

1075 Gateway Boulevard, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jamaican Rum Cake$9.00
More about Mangoes - 1075 Gateway Boulevard

Browse other tasty dishes in Fredericksburg

Chicken Wraps

Oreo Cake

Cookies

Chicken Nuggets

Ravioli

Corn Dogs

Tiramisu

Tarts

Map

More near Fredericksburg to explore

Woodbridge

Avg 3.7 (41 restaurants)

Manassas

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Warrenton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (741 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (114 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (312 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston