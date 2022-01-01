Salmon salad in Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve salmon salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
Harry's Alehouse
5737 Plank Road, Fredericksburg
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$17.00
6 oz Salmon served on top of a fresh house salad
|Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad
|$17.00
6 oz. grilled Salmon on top of a fresh tossed Caesar salad
J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg
20 Plantation Drive Suite 103, Fredericksburg
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|$12.25
Romaine & Arugula with rows of flavor! A row of Alaskan Smoked Salmon, row of seasoned cous cous, row of tomato, red onion & cucumber chutney and row of a pumpkin seed, grated Parmesan & dried cranberries. Served with Pest Ranch