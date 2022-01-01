Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg restaurants
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve salmon salad

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

Harry's Alehouse

5737 Plank Road, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (1095 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Salad$17.00
6 oz Salmon served on top of a fresh house salad
Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad$17.00
6 oz. grilled Salmon on top of a fresh tossed Caesar salad
More about Harry's Alehouse
J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg

20 Plantation Drive Suite 103, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Salad$12.25
Romaine & Arugula with rows of flavor! A row of Alaskan Smoked Salmon, row of seasoned cous cous, row of tomato, red onion & cucumber chutney and row of a pumpkin seed, grated Parmesan & dried cranberries. Served with Pest Ranch
More about J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg

