Shrimp basket in Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve shrimp basket
Four Seasons Family Restaurant
10660 Patriot Hwy (5201 Jefferson Davis Hwy), Fredericksburg
|Shrimp Baskets
|$11.99
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Legends Grille
10500 Spotsylvania Ave, Fredericksburg
|Fried Shrimp Basket
|$13.99
Breaded shrimp, with sweet chili sauce and coleslaw. Served with your choice of side
|Grilled Shrimp Basket
|$14.99
Grilled shrimp, with sweet chili sauce and coleslaw. Served with your choice of side