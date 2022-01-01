Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Fredericksburg

Go
Fredericksburg restaurants
Toast

Fredericksburg restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Legends Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Legends Grille

10500 Spotsylvania Ave, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (2111 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Salad$12.99
Grilled shrimp with mixed lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mixed cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing on the side.
More about Legends Grille
My Wife’s Pizza & More image

 

My Wife’s Pizza & More

2010 Princess Anne St Unit B, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SHRIMP SALAD$12.99
Seasoned shrimp, lettuce, Grape tomatoes, Avocado, onion, black Olives, cilantro, homemade vinaigrette.
More about My Wife’s Pizza & More
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

Harry's Alehouse

5737 Plank Road, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (1095 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad$14.00
Blackened shrimp on a fresh tossed Caesar salad
More about Harry's Alehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Fredericksburg

Chicken Nuggets

Black Bean Burgers

Calamari

Greek Pizza

Penne

Cheesecake

Bruschetta

Lasagna

Map

More near Fredericksburg to explore

Woodbridge

Avg 3.7 (31 restaurants)

Manassas

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Warrenton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston