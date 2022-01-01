Shrimp tacos in Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Capital Ale House
917 Caroline St, Fredericksburg
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Gulf shrimp, crisp cilantro lime slaw, mango salsa, Sweet Thai chili sauce, corn tortillas, side of roasted corn bean salad or fries.
Harry's Alehouse
5737 Plank Road, Fredericksburg
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.50
Two blackened shrimp tacos on double corn tortillas with cabbage, mango salsa, and cilantro lime vinaigrette. Topped with fresh cilantro
Served with southwest rice.
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$14.50
Two blackened shrimp tacos on your choice of flour or corn tortillas, creamy taco slaw, queso fresco, cilantro, and lime