Shrimp tacos in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg restaurants
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Capital Ale House

917 Caroline St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4 (2114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Gulf shrimp, crisp cilantro lime slaw, mango salsa, Sweet Thai chili sauce, corn tortillas, side of roasted corn bean salad or fries.
More about Capital Ale House
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

Harry's Alehouse

5737 Plank Road, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (1095 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$14.50
Two blackened shrimp tacos on double corn tortillas with cabbage, mango salsa, and cilantro lime vinaigrette. Topped with fresh cilantro
Served with southwest rice.
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$14.50
Two blackened shrimp tacos on your choice of flour or corn tortillas, creamy taco slaw, queso fresco, cilantro, and lime
More about Harry's Alehouse
Rey Azteca

1287 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Taco (1)$4.99
Shrimp Tacos (3)$12.99
More about Rey Azteca

