Sliders in Fredericksburg

The Agency Kitchen & Bar image

SUSHI • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Agency Kitchen & Bar

51 Towne Centre Blvd, Fredericksburg

Avg 3 (14 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheeseburger Sliders$11.00
THREE BEEF SLIDERS WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, WHITE ONIONS AND SECRET AGENT SAUCE
More about The Agency Kitchen & Bar
6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Co. image

 

6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Co.

1140 International Pkwy, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.8 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flight Of Sliders$15.00
Fleet of 3 beef sliders: \tSmoked gouda, pickles, raw red onion, and mustard sauce. \tMelted havarti, lemon garlic aioli, tomato, and lettuce. \tShredded cheddar, bacon, and BBQ sauce.
More about 6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Co.

