Sliders in Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve sliders
More about The Agency Kitchen & Bar
SUSHI • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Agency Kitchen & Bar
51 Towne Centre Blvd, Fredericksburg
|Cheeseburger Sliders
|$11.00
THREE BEEF SLIDERS WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, WHITE ONIONS AND SECRET AGENT SAUCE
More about 6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Co.
6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Co.
1140 International Pkwy, Fredericksburg
|Flight Of Sliders
|$15.00
Fleet of 3 beef sliders: \tSmoked gouda, pickles, raw red onion, and mustard sauce. \tMelted havarti, lemon garlic aioli, tomato, and lettuce. \tShredded cheddar, bacon, and BBQ sauce.