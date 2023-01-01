Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Fredericksburg

Go
Fredericksburg restaurants
Toast

Fredericksburg restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Banner pic

 

Orleans Bistro & Grill

5442 Southpoint Plaza Way, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$15.00
Creamy house made dip, a touch od cajun flare, served with house made chips
More about Orleans Bistro & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Vinny's Italian Grill - Leavells Rd - Fredericksburg - 11105 Leavells Rd #5087

11105 Leavells Rd #5087, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP$8.49
Blend of spinach, artichoke, cheese and spices
served with chips of garlic bread
More about Vinny's Italian Grill - Leavells Rd - Fredericksburg - 11105 Leavells Rd #5087

Browse other tasty dishes in Fredericksburg

Chai Tea

Flan

Bruschetta Pizza

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Garden Salad

Grits

Chicken Wraps

Po Boy

Map

More near Fredericksburg to explore

Manassas

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Woodbridge

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Warrenton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (348 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (438 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (429 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston