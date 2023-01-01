Steak fajitas in Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve steak fajitas
Mi Tierra - Fredricksburg NEW - 10756 PATRIOT HIGHWAY
10756 PATRIOT HIGHWAY, FREDRICKSBURG
|Steak Fajitas
|$15.00
Steak and onions, served with salad, rice, refried beans (2) tortillas)
Super Rico Fredericksburg
2386 plank road, fredericksburg
|Steak Fajita (Lunch)
|$8.25
|Steak Fajita
|$14.97
Traditional Fajitas with Marinated Grilled Steak Strips, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes,
With 2 Side Orders, and Tortillas.
Sour Cream & Fresh Guacamole, upon Request.