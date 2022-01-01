Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Fredericksburg

Go
Fredericksburg restaurants
Toast

Fredericksburg restaurants that serve steak salad

Legends Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Legends Grille

10500 Spotsylvania Ave, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (2111 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Steak Salad$16.99
Grilled steak with mixed lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mixed cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing on the side.
More about Legends Grille
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Capital Ale House

917 Caroline St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4 (2114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black & Bleu Steak Salad$14.00
Blackened steak, spinach, gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, pickled onions, blue cheese dressing. Served with garlic toast.
More about Capital Ale House
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

Harry's Alehouse

5737 Plank Road, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (1095 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Salad$16.50
Sliced gilled steak over a mixed greens salad with bleu cheese dressing, topped with bacon bits and onion rings
More about Harry's Alehouse

Map

