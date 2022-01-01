Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Steak tacos in
Fredericksburg
/
Fredericksburg
/
Steak Tacos
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve steak tacos
FOODE + Mercantile
900 Princess Anne St, Fredericksbrg
Avg 4.5
(1797 reviews)
Steak Tacos
$13.00
More about FOODE + Mercantile
Super Rico Fredericksburg
2386 plank road, fredericksburg
No reviews yet
Steak Tacos
$11.29
3 Corn tortillas w/ Marinated Steak,
served with fresh chopped onions & cilantro,
finished with our delicious house sauce,
2 medium sides
Fried Rice and Black Beans
More about Super Rico Fredericksburg
