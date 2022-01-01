Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Fredericksburg

Go
Fredericksburg restaurants
Toast

Fredericksburg restaurants that serve tarts

Foode image

 

FOODE + Mercantile

900 Princess Anne St, Fredericksbrg

Avg 4.5 (1797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tart$14.00
More about FOODE + Mercantile
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SALADS

Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road

7013 Harrison rd, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.5 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Fruit Tart$4.00
More about Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Fredericksburg

Chicken Pizza

Chicken Tenders

Green Beans

Grilled Chicken

Gnocchi

Lobsters

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Strawberry Cheesecake

Map

More near Fredericksburg to explore

Woodbridge

Avg 3.7 (31 restaurants)

Manassas

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Warrenton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston