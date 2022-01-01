Tostadas in Fredericksburg
Harry's Alehouse
5737 Plank Road, Fredericksburg
|Pork Tostadas
|$13.00
BBQ pulled pork, Monterey Jack cheese melted on a crisp tostada with black bean salsa and chipotle lime sour cream
|Chicken Tostada Salad
|$14.50
Blackened chicken and Monterey cheese melted on crispy tostadas stacked between mixed greens tossed in avocado ranch, topped with black bean salsa, green onions, and chipotle lime sour cream
