Tostadas in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg restaurants
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve tostadas

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

Harry's Alehouse

5737 Plank Road, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (1095 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Tostadas$13.00
BBQ pulled pork, Monterey Jack cheese melted on a crisp tostada with black bean salsa and chipotle lime sour cream
Chicken Tostada Salad$14.50
Blackened chicken and Monterey cheese melted on crispy tostadas stacked between mixed greens tossed in avocado ranch, topped with black bean salsa, green onions, and chipotle lime sour cream
More about Harry's Alehouse
Rey Azteca

1287 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tostada (1)$3.75
More about Rey Azteca

