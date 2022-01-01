Turkey clubs in Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Four Seasons Family Restaurant
Four Seasons Family Restaurant
10660 Patriot Hwy (5201 Jefferson Davis Hwy), Fredericksburg
|Turkey Bacon Club
|$10.49
Sliced deli turkey, bacon strips lettuce
and tomato
|Sliced Turkey Sandwich
|$8.99
Smoked deli turkey with lettuce and tomato
More about Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
2577 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg
|Turkey & Ham Club
|$10.00
Turkey & Ham Club Sandwich Roasted Turkey Breast, Ham, Bacon, American Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Served on White, Wheat or Sub Roll.
More about My Wife’s Pizza & More
My Wife’s Pizza & More
2010 Princess Anne St Unit B, Fredericksburg
|TURKEY SANDWICH
|$10.99
Roasted turkey, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, olives, pickles
More about Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road
SOUPS • SALADS
Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road
7013 Harrison rd, Fredericksburg
|Turkey & Ham Club
|$10.00
Turkey & Ham Club Sandwich Roasted Turkey Breast, Ham, Bacon, American Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Served on White, Wheat or Sub Roll.