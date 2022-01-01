Turkey clubs in Fredericksburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Four Seasons Family Restaurant

10660 Patriot Hwy (5201 Jefferson Davis Hwy), Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey Bacon Club$10.49
Sliced deli turkey, bacon strips lettuce
and tomato
Sliced Turkey Sandwich$8.99
Smoked deli turkey with lettuce and tomato
More about Four Seasons Family Restaurant
Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard

2577 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.5 (542 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey & Ham Club$10.00
Turkey & Ham Club Sandwich Roasted Turkey Breast, Ham, Bacon, American Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Served on White, Wheat or Sub Roll.
More about Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
My Wife’s Pizza & More image

 

My Wife’s Pizza & More

2010 Princess Anne St Unit B, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TURKEY SANDWICH$10.99
Roasted turkey, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, olives, pickles
More about My Wife’s Pizza & More
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SALADS

Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road

7013 Harrison rd, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.5 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey & Ham Club$10.00
Turkey & Ham Club Sandwich Roasted Turkey Breast, Ham, Bacon, American Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Served on White, Wheat or Sub Roll.
More about Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road

