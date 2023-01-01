Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Veggie tacos in
Fredericksburg
/
Fredericksburg
/
Veggie Tacos
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve veggie tacos
FOODE + Mercantile
900 Princess Anne St, Fredericksbrg
Avg 4.5
(1797 reviews)
Veggie Tacos / Tacos Vegetarianos
$14.00
More about FOODE + Mercantile
TACOS
Juan More Taco - Caroline St
826 Caroline St, Fredericksburg
Avg 3.6
(133 reviews)
Veggie Mini Taco
$1.75
More about Juan More Taco - Caroline St
Browse other tasty dishes in Fredericksburg
Pesto Pizza
Chicken Fried Steaks
Pan Pizza
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Egg Sandwiches
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Chocolate Cheesecake
Carne Asada
More near Fredericksburg to explore
Manassas
Avg 4.3
(45 restaurants)
Woodbridge
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Warrenton
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Culpeper
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Stafford
No reviews yet
Lorton
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(811 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(286 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Charlottesville
Avg 4.3
(119 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(345 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(236 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(430 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(426 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston