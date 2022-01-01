Fredonia restaurants you'll love
Fredonia's top cuisines
Must-try Fredonia restaurants
Ellicottville Brewing Company
34 West Main Street, Fredonia
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$15.00
Hand-Breaded Tenders, Carrots, Celery, Bleu Cheese, Choice Sauce
|Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$15.00
Blackened Mahi Mahi, house slaw, cojita cheese, fresh salsa, drizzled with chipotle aioli.
|EBC West Double Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Two 4 oz patties, brioche roll, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, special sauce.
TaQo -The Big Cheeseburger
36 W Main Street, Fredonia
|Popular items
|Burrito (Rice) Bowl (Special)
|$3.75
|Burrito (Rice) Bowl
|$4.75
|Hard Shell Taco
|$2.75
Buddy Brewsters
10450 Bennett Road, Fredonia
|Popular items
|Twisted Pretzel
|$12.00
with Pretzel Sticks
|All-Natural Reuben
|$14.00
Lean corned beef, fresh sauerkraut smothered with 1000 Island dressing and layered with swiss cheese on out thick marble rye.
|Beef on Weck
|$14.00
Slow roasted roast beef sliced thin and stacked high all on top of a kimmelweck roll with a side of au jus and horseradish.