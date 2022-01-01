Fredonia restaurants you'll love

Fredonia restaurants
Toast
  • Fredonia

Fredonia's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
BBQ
Barbeque
Gastropubs
Must-try Fredonia restaurants

Ellicottville Brewing Company image

 

Ellicottville Brewing Company

34 West Main Street, Fredonia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$15.00
Hand-Breaded Tenders, Carrots, Celery, Bleu Cheese, Choice Sauce
Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos$15.00
Blackened Mahi Mahi, house slaw, cojita cheese, fresh salsa, drizzled with chipotle aioli.
EBC West Double Cheeseburger$15.00
Two 4 oz patties, brioche roll, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, special sauce.
More about Ellicottville Brewing Company
Ghost Kitchen Co-Op image

 

TaQo -The Big Cheeseburger

36 W Main Street, Fredonia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Burrito (Rice) Bowl (Special)$3.75
Burrito (Rice) Bowl$4.75
Hard Shell Taco$2.75
More about TaQo -The Big Cheeseburger
Restaurant banner

 

Buddy Brewsters

10450 Bennett Road, Fredonia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Twisted Pretzel$12.00
with Pretzel Sticks
All-Natural Reuben$14.00
Lean corned beef, fresh sauerkraut smothered with 1000 Island dressing and layered with swiss cheese on out thick marble rye.
Beef on Weck$14.00
Slow roasted roast beef sliced thin and stacked high all on top of a kimmelweck roll with a side of au jus and horseradish.
More about Buddy Brewsters

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fredonia

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Pretzels

