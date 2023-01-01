Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bruschetta in
Fredonia
/
Fredonia
/
Bruschetta
Fredonia restaurants that serve bruschetta
EBC West
34 West Main Street, Fredonia
No reviews yet
Bruschetta
$12.00
More about EBC West
Buddy Brewsters - 10450 Bennett Road
10450 Bennett Road, Fredonia
No reviews yet
Bruschetta Focaccia
$13.00
Fresh tomato bruschetta served on toasted focaccia, topped with parmesan cheese and drizzled with balsamic reduction.
More about Buddy Brewsters - 10450 Bennett Road
