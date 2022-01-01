Burritos in Fredonia
Fredonia restaurants that serve burritos
More about TaQo -The Big Cheeseburger
TaQo -The Big Cheeseburger
36 W Main Street, Fredonia
|Burrito (Rice) Bowl
|$4.75
We start with a bed of our fresh cilantro-lime rice and overload it with toppings of your choice. Chances are you might have leftovers!
|12" Flour Shell Burrito
|$4.75
A 12" flour tortilla shell, stuffed until it's ready to burst with all your favorite TaQo toppings!
|Burrito (Rice) Bowl (Special)
|$3.75
We start with a bed of our fresh cilantro-lime rice and overload it with toppings of your choice. Chances are you might have leftovers!