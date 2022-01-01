Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Fredonia

Fredonia restaurants
Fredonia restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

TaQo

36 W Main Street, Fredonia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili$2.00
Ground beef, brisket and pulled pork chili, slow cooked to perfection!
More about TaQo
Restaurant banner

 

Buddy Brewsters - 10450 Bennett Road

10450 Bennett Road, Fredonia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cup$5.00
Chili Bowl$7.00
More about Buddy Brewsters - 10450 Bennett Road

