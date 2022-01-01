Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Fredonia

Fredonia restaurants
Fredonia restaurants that serve nachos

Ellicottville Brewing Company

34 West Main Street, Fredonia

Takeout
EBC West Nachos
Pulled pork, beyond burger, or plain. Jalapenos, Cotija cheese, Pico de Gallo. Topped with EBC Beer Cheese and cilantro-sour cream.
TaQo -The Big Cheeseburger

36 W Main Street, Fredonia

Takeout
Nachos$4.25
Our fresh fried corn chips buried under a pile of your favorite TaQo toppings!
Nachos (Special)$3.25
Our fresh fried corn chips buried under a pile of your favorite TaQo toppings!
Nacho Fries$4.50
Our hot and crispy fries buried in our house made toppings!
Buddy Brewsters

10450 Bennett Road, Fredonia

TakeoutDelivery
Brewster's Nachos$17.00
In house smoked pork placed over warm nachos and topped with House beer cheese, Onion Straws, jalapeños, guacamole
