Nachos in Fredonia
Fredonia restaurants that serve nachos
More about Ellicottville Brewing Company
Ellicottville Brewing Company
34 West Main Street, Fredonia
|EBC West Nachos
Pulled pork, beyond burger, or plain. Jalapenos, Cotija cheese, Pico de Gallo. Topped with EBC Beer Cheese and cilantro-sour cream.
More about TaQo -The Big Cheeseburger
TaQo -The Big Cheeseburger
36 W Main Street, Fredonia
|Nachos
|$4.25
Our fresh fried corn chips buried under a pile of your favorite TaQo toppings!
|Nachos (Special)
|$3.25
Our fresh fried corn chips buried under a pile of your favorite TaQo toppings!
|Nacho Fries
|$4.50
Our hot and crispy fries buried in our house made toppings!