Salmon in
Fredonia
/
Fredonia
/
Salmon
Fredonia restaurants that serve salmon
Ellicottville Brewing Company
34 West Main Street, Fredonia
No reviews yet
Salmon Cakes
$15.00
Lettuce, Pickled Red Onion, with your choice of Chipotle Aioli or Cilantro Sour Cream
More about Ellicottville Brewing Company
Buddy Brewsters
10450 Bennett Road, Fredonia
No reviews yet
Glazed Salmon
$21.00
More about Buddy Brewsters
