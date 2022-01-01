Casa de Freds - Tacos y Tequila
Since 2001, Fred's Mexican Cafe in Old Town has been bringing the fiesta to San Diego. Fred's is the place for amigos - both new and old - to have a great time while enjoying quality food, fresh margaritas and a festive atmosphere. The menu offers a wide variety of delicious, Baja-infused selections that are made from fresh, high-quality ingredients. The large outdoor patio is dog friendly, so bring in your furry friends and check out the doggy menu!
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
2470 San Diego Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2470 San Diego Ave
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Cafe Coyote
Offering Take-Out & Curbside Pick Up!
Restaurant is open for Patio seating.
Home & Away
Please Request any Desired Utensils, Only included If Specified in Special Requests.
Old Town Mexican Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Wolf In The Woods
Tapas and Wine