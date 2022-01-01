Casa de Freds - Tacos y Tequila

Go
Since 2001, Fred's Mexican Cafe in Old Town has been bringing the fiesta to San Diego. Fred's is the place for amigos - both new and old - to have a great time while enjoying quality food, fresh margaritas and a festive atmosphere. The menu offers a wide variety of delicious, Baja-infused selections that are made from fresh, high-quality ingredients. The large outdoor patio is dog friendly, so bring in your furry friends and check out the doggy menu!

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2470 San Diego Ave • $$

Avg 3.7 (2485 reviews)

Popular Items

Quesadilla Grande$11.45
Ala Carte Tacos
California Burrito$15.45
Surf & Turf Burrito$16.45
Pick 2 Taco Plates$4.05
Nachos$11.95
$1 Chips And Salsa$1.00
Guacamole and Chips$9.45
Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

2470 San Diego Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
