Go
Banner pic

Free Juice

Open today 7:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4015 Shore Drive

Eagle Creek, IN 46254

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

4015 Shore Drive, Eagle Creek IN 46254

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

JD's Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kulture Bar & Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cielito Lindo - Indy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Artisan Bakery and Pastries

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Free Juice

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston