Freebyrd Chicken

Featuring a classic beer line up, wine, and signature cocktails on tap, it’s a perfect place to unwind with a drink and some Damn Good Chicken! Come see us across form the liberty bell and independence hall.

111 South Independence Mall E

Popular Items

Seasoned Curly Fries$3.99
Coleslaw$1.99
Chick-In-A-Box$10.99
skip the bread, buttermilk brined fried chicken strips, coleslaw, alabama white bbq and appalachian moonshine bbq sauces
Carolina Classic Chicken Sandwich$9.99
buttermilk brined fried chicken, duke’s mayo, lettuce, tomato, on a soft roll
Appalachian Moonshine BBQ Chicken Sandwich$9.99
buttermilk brined fried chicken, moonshine BBQ sauce, bacon, homemade pickles, coleslaw, on a soft roll
The Freebyrd Chicken Sandwich$9.99
buttermilk brined fried chicken, alabama white BBQ sauce, homemade pickles, on a soft roll
Beer Battered Onion Rings$3.99
Soft Drink$2.50
Freebyrd Wings
jumbo wings with your choice of
honey hot | moonshine bbq | alabama white bbq | or sweet and smoky dry rub
Farmhouse Fried Pickles$5.99
crispy breaded fried pickle chips with alabama white bbq for dipping
Location

111 South Independence Mall E

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
