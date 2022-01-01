Freebyrd Chicken
Featuring a classic beer line up, wine, and signature cocktails on tap, it’s a perfect place to unwind with a drink and some Damn Good Chicken! Come see us across form the liberty bell and independence hall.
111 South Independence Mall E
Popular Items
Location
111 South Independence Mall E
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Independence Beer Garden and Restaurant
All-American Beer Garden and Full Service Restaurant
Lamberti Pizza & Market
Lamberti Pizza and Market is an Italian market for the modern world. We have solutions to your rushed lunch breaks and quick dinner preparations. Freshly prepared meals are waiting for you to enjoy inside our restaurant, or to take back home or to the office. Our grab-n-go offerings change daily so you will always find something new to enjoy. In keeping with Philadelphia tradition, you will also find we make the best hand-made pizzas and cheesesteaks.
Umami Izakaya
Come in and enjoy!
Kick Axe Throwing - Philly
Come in and enjoy!