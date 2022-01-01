Go
Freebyrd Chicken

Built for speed and convenience the New Jersey spot features a Drive thru, Walk up ordering, a Dedicated Online Ordering drive thru lane, and Online Delivery! Get your chicken quick and have more time to enjoy it.

2 White Horse PIke Road

Popular Items

(#1) Freebyrd Chicken Sandwich Combo$10.19
crispy buttermilk chicken, pickles, Freebyrd sauce with seasoned curly fries and a medium soft drink
(#7) 4 Piece Chick in a Box Combo$10.29
hand battered crispy chicken tenders with your choice of sauce with seasoned curly fries and a medium soft drink
(#3) Spicy Chicken Sandwhich Combo$11.29
crispy buttermilk chicken, sriracha mayo, jalapeño bacon, pickles, lettuce, tomato with seasoned curly fries and a medium soft drink
(#8) 6 Piece Chick in a Box$7.99
hand battered crispy chicken tenders with your choice of sauce
Seasoned Curly Fries$2.49
(#8) 6 Piece Chick in a Box Combo$11.49
hand battered crispy chicken tenders with your choice of sauce with seasoned curly fries and a medium soft drink
(#1) Freebyrd Sandwich$6.69
crispy buttermilk chicken, pickles, Freebyrd sauce
(#2) Moonshine Chicken Sandwich Combo$11.29
crispy buttermilk chicken, bacon, pickles, coleslaw, moonshine BBQ with seasoned curly fries and a medium soft drink
Onion Rings$3.69
Freebyrd Sauce$0.50
Location

2 White Horse PIke Road

Stratford NJ

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
