Go
Toast

Freedom Bagel Bakery

All-natural, artisan bagel bakery!

2847 N EAGLE ROAD, SUITE 100

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2847 N EAGLE ROAD, SUITE 100

Meridian ID

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Costa Vida - Meridian

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

Blue Sky Bagels

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston