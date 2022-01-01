Freehold restaurants you'll love

Freehold restaurants
Toast
  • Freehold

Freehold's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Freehold restaurants

618 Restaurant image

 

618 Restaurant

618 Park Ave, Freehold Township

Avg 4.7 (639 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Buttermilk Pink Peppercorn Ranch | Gem Lettuce | Pickles | Handcut Fries
Grilled Organic Salmon$32.00
Thai Coconut Red Curry | Jasmine Rice | Charred Broccoli
Burger$18.00
Grass Fed Beef | Lettuce | Tomatoes | Pickles | Sharp American | Animal Sauce | Sesame Brioche Bun
More about 618 Restaurant
King’s Chinese image

 

King’s Chinese

4345 U.S. 9, Freehold

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Roll$1.95
pork
Barbecued Spare Ribs
Boneless Spare Ribs
More about King’s Chinese
La Rosa Chicken & Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

La Rosa Chicken & Grill

12 VILLAGE CENTER DR, Freehold

Avg 4.7 (1216 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Chicken Roasted Meal$11.50
4pc Roasted Chicken (breast, wing, leg & thigh) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.
Beef Gyro Bowl$9.75
Gyro Beef served on a Bed of Rice, Side of Lettuce, topped with Tomato & Cucumber Mix served with Tzatziki Sauce on the side
5 Mild Tenders$5.80
5 pieces of La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders
More about La Rosa Chicken & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Jersey Freeze - Freehold

120 Manalapan Ave, Freehold

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Jersey Freeze - Freehold
