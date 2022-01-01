Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grilled chicken wraps in
Freehold
/
Freehold
/
Grilled Chicken Wraps
Freehold restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps
Terrace Bagels & Cafe - FREEHOLD, NJ
3681 Route 9 North, Freehold
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
$10.99
More about Terrace Bagels & Cafe - FREEHOLD, NJ
Jersey Freeze Freehold
120 Manalapan Ave, Freehold
No reviews yet
GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP
$9.25
More about Jersey Freeze Freehold
