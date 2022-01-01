Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Freehold

Freehold restaurants
Freehold restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Restaurant banner

 

Jersey Freeze - Freehold

120 Manalapan Ave, Freehold

No reviews yet
Takeout
LARGE MOZZARELLA STICKS$7.99
SERVED WITH 8 STICKS & MARINARA SAUCE
SMALL MOZZARELLA STICKS$5.25
SERVED WITH 5 STICKS & MARINARA SAUCE
More about Jersey Freeze - Freehold
Stewart's AAG image

 

Stewart's AAG

3710 US 9, Freehold

No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks$6.49
More about Stewart's AAG

