Mozzarella sticks in
Freehold
/
Freehold
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Freehold restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Jersey Freeze - Freehold
120 Manalapan Ave, Freehold
No reviews yet
LARGE MOZZARELLA STICKS
$7.99
SERVED WITH 8 STICKS & MARINARA SAUCE
SMALL MOZZARELLA STICKS
$5.25
SERVED WITH 5 STICKS & MARINARA SAUCE
More about Jersey Freeze - Freehold
Stewart's AAG
3710 US 9, Freehold
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$6.49
More about Stewart's AAG
