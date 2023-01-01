Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Freehold

Freehold restaurants
Freehold restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

King’s Chinese image

 

King's Chinese Restaurant

4345 U.S. 9, Freehold

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Egg Roll$2.25
More about King's Chinese Restaurant
Item pic

 

Mahzu Freehold

430 Mounts Corner Drive, Freehold

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.00
only shrimp tempura inside
More about Mahzu Freehold

