Freeland restaurants you'll love

Freeland restaurants
Must-try Freeland restaurants

FUZZIES Burgers

21305 Heathcote Road, Freeland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
PLAINY JANIE$10.00
single patty, American cheese
BASIC B$11.00
single patty, American cheese, ketchup, yellow mustard, dill pickles
VOODOO DOLL$14.00
crispy chicken thigh, lemon butter, Phil's voodoo rub, Duke's, iceberg, tomato
More about FUZZIES Burgers
Bourbon Tavern - Freeland, MD - 21603 Middletown Road

21603 Middletown Road, Freeland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Bourbon Tavern - Freeland, MD - 21603 Middletown Road
Yellow Barn Tavern - Inverness Taphouse - 20418 Middletown Rd

20418 Middletown Rd, Freeland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Yellow Barn Tavern - Inverness Taphouse - 20418 Middletown Rd
