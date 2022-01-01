Go
Toast

Freeman Bar and Grill

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

10193 N Dickinson Ave • $

Avg 5 (28 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Seating
Restroom
Groups
Fast Service
Solo Dining
Delivery
Takeout

Location

10193 N Dickinson Ave

Walkerville MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Cottage on 37 Inc.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shoey's Log Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Amvets Post 1988

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hart Pizza

No reviews yet

Established in 1980, Hart Pizza, located one block west of State Street on East Main in Hart, Michigan, is Oceana County’s pizza & sub headquarters.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston