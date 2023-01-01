Go
  • Home
  • /
  • FreePlay Arcade Bar & Food Hall - 300 College St
Banner picView gallery

FreePlay Arcade Bar & Food Hall - 300 College St

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

300 College St

Toronto, CN M5T 1R9

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

300 College St, Toronto CN M5T 1R9

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Planta - South Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1221 Bay St. Toronto, CN M5R 3P5
View restaurantnext
Planta - South Beach
orange starNo Reviews
180 Queen St W Toronto, CN M5V 3X3
View restaurantnext
The Maharaja - 4646 Heritage Hills Boulevard, #3
orange starNo Reviews
4646 Heritage Hills Boulevard, #3 Mississauga, CN L5R 1Y3
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 2002 - Mississauga-South, ON
orange starNo Reviews
1900 Fowler Drive Mississauga, ON L5K 0A1
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 2001 - Burlington, ON
orange starNo Reviews
3350 Fairview St Burlington, ON L7N 3L5
View restaurantnext
Harry's Charbroiled- Palmerson St - 293 Palmerston Ave
orange starNo Reviews
293 Palmerston Ave Toronto, CN M6J 2J3
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FreePlay Arcade Bar & Food Hall - 300 College St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston