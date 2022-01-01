Freeport restaurants you'll love
312 Beef and Sausage
116 W. Douglas St., Freeport
Popular items
|Italian Beef
|$6.79
A Chicago classic. Order it your way: Dry, Wet or Dipped!
|Cheese Curds
|$6.50
Cheese Market Deep Fried Cheese Curds... Straight from Wisconsin!
|Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich
|$6.45
Choose your favorite combination made fresh to order!
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Royal Pub & Royal Liquor
306 N Park Blvd, Freeport
Popular items
|Chicken Breast Tenders
|$8.79
6 crispy strips of white meat chicken. Served with your choice of sauce
|Pub Classic
|$8.29
1/2lb. burger or chicken sandwich on a grilled potato roll with your choice of cheese
|The Pub Classic with Bacon
|$9.29
Our Classic 1/2lb. burger or chicken sandwich on a grilled potato roll with cheese and bacon
GRILL
Pub 219
219 E Stephenson Street, Freeport