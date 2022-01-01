Cheeseburgers in Freeport
Freeport restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
312 Beef and Sausage - Freeport
116 W. Douglas St., Freeport
|Bacon Cheeseburger Dog DOTW
|$5.29
A bacon-wrapped Vienna Dog topped with seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear on a steamed poppy seed bun
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Royal Pub & Grill
306 N Park Blvd, Freeport
|Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.99
Our classic 1/lb. Burger topped with your choice of cheese, grilled peppers, and grilled onions
|1/4 lb. Cheeseburger with Side
|$5.49
|1\\3lb. Cheeseburger
|$7.49
Bigger and less money than some other popular restaurants' 1/4lb. Burger. Also comes with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion