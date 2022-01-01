Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Freeport

Go
Freeport restaurants
Toast

Freeport restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich image

 

312 Beef and Sausage

116 W. Douglas St., Freeport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich$6.45
Choose your favorite combination made fresh to order!
More about 312 Beef and Sausage
Royal Pub & Royal Liquor image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Royal Pub & Royal Liquor

306 N Park Blvd, Freeport

Avg 4.3 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Cranberry Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.50
Chunks of chicken breast meat and dried cranberries mixed into our homemade chicken salad sauce
Cranberry Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.50
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich$7.50
More about Royal Pub & Royal Liquor

Browse other tasty dishes in Freeport

Corn Dogs

Cheesecake

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Freeport to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Beloit

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Rock Falls

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Belvidere

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Loves Park

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1577 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (846 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston